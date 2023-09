An Anglo-French remotely-operated underwater vehicle mine hunter-killer drone has completed critical trials proving its naval mine neutralizing capabilities. Led by the French defense contractor Thales, the trials are a key milestone for the joint Maritime Mine Counter Measures program (MMCM). Called SLAM-F in France, Thales, the program’s prime contractor and lead system integrator, successfully demonstrated the final piece of the puzzle, leading to the possibility for the drones to enter active service.

Naval mine killer

According to a news release from Thales, the sea trials were "recently" conducted remotely from the company's command center in Brest, France. During the trials, representatives from the Marine Nationale (the French Navy), the French defense procurement agency Direction générale de l'armement (DGA), the British Royal Navy, the UK Defense Ministry, and the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) were also present. Thales' operations center managed the systems with the help of French Navy personnel.