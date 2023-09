Further to yesterday's news about maritime and aviation warnings issued before a potential rocket test from Cape Canaveral, Florida, more information has come to light. It was indeed for a planned US Army-Navy hypersonic missile test. As The Drive's Warzone reported, military officials have confirmed that a planned test of two "Dark Eagle" hypersonic missiles was canceled yesterday following technical issues. This puts to rest the mystery around the lack of information on yesterday's planned launch but now raises new questions about the program's future.

Mystery now solved

"On September 6th [2023], the Department planned to conduct a flight test at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, to inform our hypersonic technology development. As a result of pre-flight checks, the test did not occur," an Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) spokesperson told Warzone. "The Department was able to successfully collect data on the performance of the ground hardware and software that will inform the continued progress toward fielding offensive hypersonic weapons. Delivering hypersonic weapons remains a top priority for the Department," they added.