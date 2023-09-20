Airlander 10 may yet find a military home, thanks to BAE

British Aerospace (BAE) has announced its intention to collaborate with Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) to explore the potential defense and security applications of the latter's ultra-low emissions aircraft, the Airlander 10 airship. BAE will trial the Hybrid Airlander 10 for communication, long-range logistics, and intelligence gathering.

The Zeppelin returns

The agreement between HAV and BAE includes collaborations on technical programs, exploring potential defense market opportunities for Airlander10, and related supporting activities. HAV, the company behind Airlander developed at Cardington airfield in Bedfordshire, plans to begin manufacturing in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, by 2026.

The Airlander 10 was initially designed for the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to be used for logistics and Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) purposes. The project began in 2009 but was eventually canceled. HAV then acquired the prototype and repurposed it for commercial use, after which the airship completed its maiden flight in August 2016. Since then, Air Nostrum, a European regional operator, has placed orders with HAV for the Airlander 10, to name but a few potential customers.