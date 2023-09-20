Airlander 10 may yet find a military home, thanks to BAE

Airlander 10 may yet find a military home, thanks to BAEOver a decade since its first development, the Airlander 10 is being considered again for military applications by BAE and HAV.Christopher McFadden| Sep 20, 2023 06:33 AM ESTCreated: Sep 20, 2023 06:33 AM ESTmilitaryThe Highlander 10 returns.Hybrid Air Vehicles Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.British Aerospace (BAE) has announced its intention to collaborate with Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) to explore the potential defense and security applications of the latter's ultra-low emissions aircraft, the Airlander 10 airship. BAE will trial the Hybrid Airlander 10 for communication, long-range logistics, and intelligence gathering.The Zeppelin returnsThe agreement between HAV and BAE includes collaborations on technical programs, exploring potential defense market opportunities for Airlander10, and related supporting activities. HAV, the company behind Airlander developed at Cardington airfield in Bedfordshire, plans to begin manufacturing in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, by 2026.The Airlander 10 was initially designed for the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to be used for logistics and Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) purposes. The project began in 2009 but was eventually canceled. HAV then acquired the prototype and repurposed it for commercial use, after which the airship completed its maiden flight in August 2016. Since then, Air Nostrum, a European regional operator, has placed orders with HAV for the Airlander 10, to name but a few potential customers. See Also Related Hybrid air vehicles airlander 10 set to revolutionize air travel The return of the zeppelin? A Spanish airline just struck a deal for ten low-emission airships Airship Innovation: Lighter-Than-Air Aircrafts "Around $1.3bn of Airlander 10 aircraft have been reserved by initial customers, including Air Nostrum, Europe’s largest privately owned regional airline. Our Airlander 50 program is supported by a powerful group of development partners, including Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd, AECOM, Blue Skies Holdings, and Infinergy. We’re delivering alongside established industry leaders who share our vision of sustainable air services, including AECOM, Collins Aerospace, BAE Systems, and 2Excel Aviation." explains HAV.This airship has a range of 4,600 miles (7,400km), a top speed of approximately 85 mph (137 kph), and can remain in the air for up to five days. The helium-filled Airlander 10 is 320 feet (98 meters) long, combining features from classical airships and aircraft. Its unique shape reduces the amount of fuel needed by providing additional lift. HAV states that the Airlander 10 can transport up to 10 tonnes of payload in defense logistics, offering a more cost-effective, high-capacity, and long-range air transport solution than current military transport helicopters.The company is also developing Airlander variants that can carry even higher payloads. “The changing character of conflict is driving new and novel approaches across the defense sector, including using new sources of synthetic and sustainable power, new materials, and new processes that allow us to harness sustainable tech right from the outset," explained Dave Holmes, managing director of FalconWorks, BAE Systems Air.An exciting opportunity“We’re excited to work closely with the Hybrid Air Vehicles team to jointly explore and advance Airlander’s potential defense and security capabilities," he added. “I’m thrilled to announce this MoU with BAE Systems, the UK's pre-eminent defense and security company, the perfect partner to accelerate the development of modified Airlander systems for the global defense market. This announcement demonstrates the significant momentum that we have built behind the Airlander project, and we are looking forward to carrying that with us into the next, crucial stage of starting production of Airlander 10," said Tom Grundy, CEO of Hybrid Air Vehicles.HAV is collaborating with the U.S. Navy to evaluate the Airlander airship's suitability as a logistics platform. 