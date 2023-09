BAE Systems have announced they completed an important test for its fragile-looking new spy aircraft called the Persistent High Altitude Solar Aircraft (Phasa-35). Delicately built and very light, the aircraft has been designed to fly at high altitudes for days. Powered by small electric engines, the craft has incredibly long solar-panel wings that, when coupled with its lithium batteries, can keep the craft aloft for weeks, if not months.

Pioneering new class

"Designed by BAE Systems’ subsidiary Prismatic Ltd., PHASA-35 is a novel, ultra-lightweight, solar-electric High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) which provides an alternative and flexible approach to conventional systems such as satellites or conventionally powered aircraft for the provision of persistent and cost-effective imagery and communications," explains BAE Systems.