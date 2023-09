Boeing has just signed a $71 million contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to further develop hypersonic missile glider kill vehicles, the company has announced. Dubbed, fittingly, 'Glide Breaker', this contract is the program's second phase, which will endeavor to flesh out the technical details for knocking out hypersonic vehicles while in their glide phase.

The contract will be completed by February 2027, with the majority of the work to be done in Alabama, California, and Missouri.

Kill 'em early

'Glide Breaker' is focused on creating critical technologies and a prototype that can intercept hypersonic vehicles before they begin evasive maneuvers and become harder to target. According to Major Nathan Greiner, the program manager at DARPA, these interceptors are intended to offer regional missile defense in areas where US troops and resources are deployed, such as in the Indo-Pacific arena, which is currently the main area of hypersonic development for the U.S.