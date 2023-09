The British Ministry of Defense (MoD) officially displayed its latest jet-propelled, heavy-lift drone at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) conference at the ExCeL center in London this September (2023). Called the Hydra 400, the British Army stand also featured the drone's Aether mothership. A pioneering new generation of heavy-lift drones using hybrid propulsion technology (rotors and jet engines), the Hydra 400 is compact and portable, can be transported on a regular pickup truck, and can be prepared for flight in six minutes. It is also, to put it bluntly, pretty badass.

Death from above

This drone is equipped with single-spool jet turbines that generate 90 lbf (500 Newtons) of thrust, allowing it to lift 882 pounds (400kg). "A single spool core means that all rotating components in the compressor and the gas generator are on one shaft and rotate at the same speed. In contrast, a dual spool core splits the compressor into two independently spinning rotors that are each powered by a separate gas generator turbine on concentric shafts," explains GE Aerospace.