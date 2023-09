Chinese scientists are working on a device that uses plasma rings to move objects at a distance. Touted as possibly being used for contactless satellite recovery, delivery, or space object deflection, the team behind the program is confident the device would work in principle, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Likened to the "Jedi" abilities of 'Force Push' and 'Force Pull' in the science fiction franchise 'Star Wars' (though possibly closer in concept to an actual 'tractor beam'), the device could prove revolutionary for many industries if proven viable.

Use the Force!

But, unlike the make-believe of 'Star Wars', the team behind the research believes that manipulation of objects over a distance could be possible by manipulating magnetic forces. A sort of "real" telekinesis, for want of a better term. However, until now, using magnetic forces to pull off such a trick has proven impractical.