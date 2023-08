In a groundbreaking development that could reshape maritime security, Chinese researchers laid claim to have successfully tested the world's first submarine-detecting device based on next-generation terahertz communication technology, according to reports in the South China Morning Post.

This comes after reports earlier this month revealed the invention of a Chinese ultra-sensitive magnetic detector capable of tracking down the most advanced US submarines – even over long distances.

The innovative terahertz device has demonstrated its ability to identify minuscule surface vibrations caused by low-frequency sound sources beneath the open sea, effectively detecting submarines with unparalleled precision.

Unleashing terahertz waves

Terahertz technology, situated between microwave and infrared radiation frequencies, has long held the promise of high data rates and low latency, making it a key candidate for the future of communication, often dubbed 6G.