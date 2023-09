According to CNN, US intelligence assessments indicate China has officially suspended its spy balloon program (over US airspace). According to unnamed sources "familiar" with US intelligence agencies, the decision may be an attempt to smooth US and Chinese diplomatic relations. Following the interception and neutralization of one in US airspace in February this year (2023), Chinese leaders appear to have ensured no further ones have been released since.

Spy balloons grounded

When asked about the balloon program, spokesperson Liu Pengyu from the Chinese embassy told CNN that the incident in February was unexpected and isolated. “Since the incident happened, China has stated repeatedly that the balloon is found to be an unmanned civilian airship used for meteorological and other research purposes and that its accidental entry into US airspace is entirely an unexpected, isolated incident caused by force majeure,” Liu said. “The facts are clear and shall not be distorted or misrepresented. We hope relevant parties can stop hyping up on this," he added.