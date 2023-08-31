DoD grants $7M to RTX to develop its GhostEye MR radar

Surface-to-air missile systems are a crucial defense mechanism for the U.S. military to protect its strategic assets on the ground against aerial attacks.

In its quest to modernize its systems, the authorities have now awarded a $7 million contract to Raytheon to advance the development and evaluation of the firm's GhostEye MR radar system, which is a 360-degree surveillance and fire control sensor designed to detect, track and identify a wide variety of threats.

The funding comes from a contract between the Rapid Prototyping Program of the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the SDPE office of the U.S. Air Force Research Lab.