Eurodrone to feature new Hensoldt radar for safe operation

Hensoldt, a sensor solutions provider and a leader in the European defense industry, announced the development of its next-generation collision warning system in a press release on Tuesday, 1st August.

Commissioned by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology, and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), Hensoldt will develop a "detect-and-avoid radar" (DAA) system for the upcoming Eurodrone project.

The project, a collaborative effort between France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, will give birth to an unmanned twin-turboprop aircraft capable of ferrying a payload of up to 4400 pounds (2000 kilograms). Hensoldt’s cutting-edge radar will take the drone’s safety and airspace management to a new level.