Eurodrone to feature new Hensoldt radar for safe operation

Eurodrone to feature new Hensoldt radar for safe operationA multifunctional collision warning system to usher in a new era of Europe's sovereignty and self-reliance in defense matters.Amal Jos Chacko| Aug 05, 2023 06:43 AM ESTCreated: Aug 05, 2023 06:43 AM ESTmilitaryAn illustration of Eurodrone.Airbus Hensoldt, a sensor solutions provider and a leader in the European defense industry, announced the development of its next-generation collision warning system in a press release on Tuesday, 1st August.Commissioned by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology, and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), Hensoldt will develop a "detect-and-avoid radar" (DAA) system for the upcoming Eurodrone project. The project, a collaborative effort between France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, will give birth to an unmanned twin-turboprop aircraft capable of ferrying a payload of up to 4400 pounds (2000 kilograms). Hensoldt's cutting-edge radar will take the drone's safety and airspace management to a new level. The "detect-and-avoid radar" sensor calculates evasive maneuvers for collision avoidance by continuously detecting, classifying, and tracking approaching objects in the airspace. The system is designed to be multifunctional, so that it can be used for other purposes, such as weather radar and landing aid.As drones become more prevalent in our skies, ensuring their safe integration with manned aircraft is of utmost importance. Hensoldt's advanced radar technology is key to achieving this objective.Advancing drone safetyTo ensure the successful implementation of the "detect-and-avoid radar," the Munich-based company conducted comprehensive risk-minimizing studies at both national and European levels. These studies focus on the conception and design of a specialized radar sensor system and are tailored to the unique requirements of the Eurodrone project. The company has also carried out extensive flight test campaigns, showcasing the functional capabilities of its radar system.The demonstrator study for the DAA radar will investigate its technical feasibility for the Eurodrone and verify its performance with a near-series demonstrator. Additionally, the study aims to minimize risks associated with future series development. The DAA being a flight-and mission-critical component emphasizes the need for safety requirements to be adhered to and approvals to be sanctioned by international aviation safety authorities and military organizations.The significance of EurodroneThe Eurodrone project represents a major step forward for European military capabilities and autonomy. With a budget of 7.1 billion euros and led by Airbus, the project's primary objective is to reduce Europe's reliance on American-made drones, such as the Reaper.The Eurodrone will be a medium-altitude long-endurance drone designed to operate in both civil and military airspaces. It comes in two versions: one equipped for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and the other armed for combat operations. The drone's versatility and cost-effectiveness will make it a formidable competitor to the existing Reaper drone.The platform's expected delivery to Germany and France in the coming years will usher in a new era in European drone technology. Hensoldt's demonstrator study represents a significant step in the evolution of collision warning systems, especially for drones, and will play a key role in making the Eurodrone safe. The project will boost the continent's military capabilities and reinforce Europe's sovereignty and self-reliance in defense technology. This article was written and edited by a human, with the assistance of Generative AI tools. Find out more about our policy on AI-powered writing here.