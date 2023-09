BAE Systems and L3Harris Technologies have officially delivered the first of its EC-37B "Compass Call" electronic warfare (EW) aircraft to the United States Air Force (USAF) for formal combined developmental and operational testing. Designed to replace the USAF's venerable but aging EC-130s, the new aircraft has greater capabilities, range, and speed. The "Compass Call" will conduct various electronic warfare missions to jam enemy signals, including communications, radar, and navigation systems.

Passing the baton

Built around the Gulfstream G550 business jet, BAE is responsible for installing the aircraft's electronic attack components in Hudson, New Hampshire. L3Harris integrates mission-specific hardware into the jet at its facility in Waco, Texas. BAE announced plans to disrupt enemy air defenses by jamming communication between weapon systems and command-and-control networks.