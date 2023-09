Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has officially selected General Atomics (GA) for the next phase of its "LongShot" program, reports Breaking Defense. GA was awarded the $94 million contract in June (2023) for the program's third phase, which will include flight tests sometime in December 2023. For reference, "LongShot" is a program designed to develop a drone that can be deployed by fighters or bombers that can launch its missiles.

GA stands alone

“General Atomics was competitively awarded a contract to develop DARPA’s concept for disruptive air combat operations [by demonstrating] an air-to-air weapon capable air vehicle. The concept seeks to significantly increase engagement range and mission effectiveness of current 4th gen fighters and air-to-air missiles,” company spokesman C. Mark Brinkley said in a statement.