General Atomics' new drone radar can track balsa wood drones

General Atomics' new drone radar can track balsa wood dronesCalled "Eagle Eye," General Atomics's new "Gray Eagle" radar system can track and monitor small drones for destruction.Christopher McFadden| Oct 10, 2023 06:02 AM ESTCreated: Oct 10, 2023 06:02 AM ESTmilitaryThe new radar systems can track and monitor small drones.General Atomics Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.General Atomics (GA) has unveiled its "Eagle Eye" multidomain surveillance radar systems for the U.S. Army. Explicitly designed to identify and track aerial targets, specifically small drones, the new radar is destined to be fitted on the U.S. Army's highly capable "Gray Eagle" drones. According to Mike Shortsleeve, Vice President of Defense Department strategic development at GA, these drones, dubbed the 25M variant, are already in production with the "Eagle Eye" installed. Shortsleeve made the announcement in an interview on Monday (9th October 2023) at the Association of the U.S. Army’s conference in Washington. See Also Related A New Defense Drone Reportedly Carries 16 Hellfire Missiles Mid-Flight General Atomics Unveils Its Mojave Drone That Can Carry 16 Hellfire Missiles General Atomics' Mojave can now takeoff and land on dirt Drone-tracking eye in the skyAccording to Defense News, "Eagle Eye's" synthetic aperture radar can detect targets up to 50 miles (80 km) away with high resolution and up to 125 miles (201 km) away at sea. The system's ability to detect small drones is of great interest to militaries worldwide as drones are becoming increasingly commonplace. Active combat zones like Ukraine and now, tragically, Israel are a testament to this trend. Drones are proving very effective against tanks, entrenched personnel, and fixed gun platforms. The threat posed by drones is expected to rise as technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enhance their capabilities and lower costs. According to Shortsleeve, this is where GA's "Gray Eagles" equipped with "Eagle Eye" come in handy. They can operate alongside other systems that can shoot down hostile drones, benefiting the Army.For example, he stated it would be very costly for a "Gray Eagle" to pursue and take down a small hostile drone with an expensive missile. However, the "Gray Eagle" can detect the target, monitor its movements, and then transfer the target information to another counter-drone platform that can shoot down an enemy drone with a less expensive weapon, like a cannon or directed-energy weapon.In fact, in May, GA reported that the "Eagle Eye" radar system could detect and track a small fixed-wing drone made of balsa wood. This drone was much smaller than what the military forces would usually face in an actual combat situation. GA is set to deliver the first batch of twelve "Gray Eagle" 25Ms equipped with "Eagle Eye" to the Army National Guard in the latter half of 2026. Another six to twelve units will be delivered to the active duty Army. GA also plans to continue producing "Gray Eagles" with the new radars until the Army decides to stop purchasing them or wants to install a different radar on the new "Gray Eagle" drones.Great international interestThe "Gray Eagle" 25M variant features upgraded systems, including open-architecture aircraft and ground systems, a more powerful engine, advanced data links, and extended range. GA has been developing "Eagle Eye" for years, but the work on the program significantly accelerated in the past five years, according to Shortsleeve. Shortsleeve acknowledged that GA has received interest from various nations regarding its new system but declined to identify any by name. He also said it would be possible to adapt the radar to other platforms beyond the "Gray Eagle" drone. The Army will require even more capabilities to combat small drones in the coming years. “The proliferation [of small drones] in combat operations is growing exponentially,” Shortsleeve said. In the future, “it’s going to be undeniable that [unmanned aerial systems] are going to be all over the battlespace, in any large-scale combat operations," he added. HomeMilitaryAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You New developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsMIT geologists discover rock sounds reveal Earth's depth9 examples of when AI went haywireGoogle’s AI alone may consume as much energy as IrelandNew study debunks myth about 1918 flu pandemic victimsWhat's all the fuss about 15-minute cities?From scraps to solutions: Charting progress in metals recyclingUS Army to start prototyping for electric recon vehicleRadiator leak spotted on the Russian side of the ISS10 ancient civil engineering projects still in use Job Board