General Atomics' new drone radar can track balsa wood drones

General Atomics (GA) has unveiled its "Eagle Eye" multidomain surveillance radar systems for the U.S. Army. Explicitly designed to identify and track aerial targets, specifically small drones, the new radar is destined to be fitted on the U.S. Army's highly capable "Gray Eagle" drones. According to Mike Shortsleeve, Vice President of Defense Department strategic development at GA, these drones, dubbed the 25M variant, are already in production with the "Eagle Eye" installed. Shortsleeve made the announcement in an interview on Monday (9th October 2023) at the Association of the U.S. Army’s conference in Washington.