German Navy fleet may soon be laser-ready after trials

Germany is the latest North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member state to integrate and successfully test laser weapons into its navy. According to a press release from German automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG, the German Navy (Deutsche Marine) has just completed a year-long trial "under realistic sea conditions" of a 20-kW MBDA Deutschland GmbH/Rheinmetall AG Laser Weapon Demonstrator (LWD).

German Navy lasered

Installed aboard the 5,800-tonne (6,393-ton) frigate Sachsen, the laser system was integrated into the warship's command and control systems in June 2022. This weapon consists of 12 number laser modules, each with a power of 2 kW. The modules are made of coiled bundles of solid-state doped fiber, which produce high-quality laser beams. These beams are combined using spectral coupling technology to create a single, extremely powerful beam that can theoretically reach 100 kW.