German Navy fleet may soon be laser-ready after trials

German Navy fleet may soon be laser-ready after trialsFollowing a year of sea trials, the German Navy is now moving forward with further developing laser weapons for its fleet.Christopher McFadden| Sep 27, 2023 06:27 AM ESTCreated: Sep 27, 2023 06:27 AM ESTmilitaryImage of the laser package installed amidships on the Sachsen.Rheinmetall Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Germany is the latest North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member state to integrate and successfully test laser weapons into its navy. According to a press release from German automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG, the German Navy (Deutsche Marine) has just completed a year-long trial "under realistic sea conditions" of a 20-kW MBDA Deutschland GmbH/Rheinmetall AG Laser Weapon Demonstrator (LWD).German Navy laseredInstalled aboard the 5,800-tonne (6,393-ton) frigate Sachsen, the laser system was integrated into the warship's command and control systems in June 2022. This weapon consists of 12 number laser modules, each with a power of 2 kW. The modules are made of coiled bundles of solid-state doped fiber, which produce high-quality laser beams. These beams are combined using spectral coupling technology to create a single, extremely powerful beam that can theoretically reach 100 kW. See Also Related For the first time ever, the German Navy tests a high-energy laser weapon against drones The US Navy successfully takes down a drone with an all-electric laser for the first time US Navy Destroyed Floating Target With High Energy Laser Weapon in Mideast The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology, and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) organized the test. MBDA Deutschland and Rheinmetall conducted the trials for the High-Energy Laser Naval Demonstrator Working Group (ARGE).Over the past year, the German Navy has conducted six campaigns against various targets using the new laser system, including highly maneuverable ones. The system was tested with the ship's sensors to detect, track, and engage targets based on interaction with Sachsen's other systems and predetermined rules of engagement.The laser was fired over a hundred times and ended with performances for German and NATO dignitaries on two so-called "VIP days." "During the trials with overall six campaigns lasting nearly a year, the combat effectiveness of the laser weapon demonstrator, or LWD, has been proven in increasingly complex scenarios under realistic operating conditions against different target types," explained Rheinmetall AG. Several high-ranking representatives from the Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, BAAINBw, the German Navy and Army, and the Bundeswehr Office for Defence Planning (PlgABw) witnessed the demonstration. The demonstrations also included British, Netherlands, and Norwegian Navy representatives."Following nearly a year of tests, BAAINBw and the defense industry have gained valuable knowledge into the operational possibilities, performance capabilities, and development potential of high-energy laser effectors. The demonstrator is currently undergoing [a] detailed examination, after which it will be transferred to Bundeswehr Technical Centre 91 in Meppen. The test results and subsequent analysis will be used for minimizing risks in a possible next phase, i.e., the development of an operational laser weapon system," the press release explains. The new laser is intended for short-range defense against drones, drone swarms, speedboats, missiles, supersonic missiles, rockets, and mortar or artillery rounds. Following the year of successful tests, the German Navy, MBDA Deutschland GmbH, and Rheinmetall AG now intend to take the technology further. More to come"The prerequisites for the development of a first laser weapon have generally been set. Both companies have launched internal preparations for the development phase within their own field of responsibility," the press release explains."Complementing gun-based systems and guided missiles, an operational laser weapon system lends itself, particularly to countering the threat from drones, drone swarms, speedboats, and possibly missiles at close to very close range. In [the] future, moreover, it could undergo a performance upgrade for destroying supersonic missiles, rockets as well as mortar and artillery rounds," continues the press release. HomeMilitaryAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Are wines losing the battle against climate change?7 of the maddest ship designs ever conceived by engineersMicrosoft wants small modular nuclear reactors to power AILife by 2100: Space settlements, education, and the future of warfareMeta targets youth with AI-powered personality chatbotsX has the most number of disinformation posts, says EUWhy is anti-piracy software Denuvo stirring controversy?Magnetic fields reveal lost undersea worldsMoon's far side radio observatory gears up for 2025 launchAntarctic sea ice reaches all-time low annual maximum Job Board