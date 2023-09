Early this month, at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) conference in London, German defense company FFG showcased its latest mine-clearing machine, the "Mine Clearing Tank" (MCT). Built around FFG's already highly-rated WiSENT 1 armored platform, the MCT features special mine-clearing "plows" supplied by its British partner for the project, Pearson Engineering.

Mine-clearing metal monsters

Designed over decades of collaboration between the two companies, the WiSENT 1 MCT is specifically crafted to dig up landmines for safe disposal while providing heavy armor for its crew should the odd mine somehow "slip through the net." According to FFG, eight such "tanks" have already been deployed to Ukraine to help clear minefields and assist the Ukrainian defense forces on the frontline.