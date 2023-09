The first squadron of the US Navy's version of the US Air Force's (USAF) RQ-4 "Global Hawk," dubbed the "Triton," has now finally reached what is called "initial operating capability," or IOC for short. This status means that the Navy’s Unmanned Patrol Squad 19 (VUP-19) has all the bits and pieces (and trained crew) to enter active Navy service.

Eyes in the sky

"VUP-19, the first Triton uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) squadron, will operate and maintain aircraft in Guam as part of the MQ-4C’s initial operational capability (IOC). IOC is the first attainment of [the] capability to employ the MQ-4C effectively by VUP-19 – achieved when the platform’s ability to enhance joint, distributed MISR-T operations is demonstrated," explained the US Navy in a press release.