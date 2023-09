The Islamic Republic of Iran Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has officially launched and delivered a third Noor satellite into orbit. Launched from an undisclosed location in Iran aboard a three-stage domestically-made "Qased" rocket on Wednesday (September 27, 2023), this is the third successful launch since 2020. Initially reported by Iranian state media, the launch has since been confirmed by the U.S. Space Force, which tracked two objects in an orbit of around 280 miles (450 km).

Third in three years

“God willing, this year will be a fruitful year for the country’s space industry,” Issa Zarepour, Iran’s minister of communications and information technology, said. According to him, Iran aims to launch one or two additional satellites by the end of this year, as per the Iranian calendar (ending on March 19, 2024). Iran has experienced several unsuccessful launches in recent years, which they attribute to technical problems.