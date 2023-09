The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has unveiled its newest next-generation variant of its venerable 'Merkava' main battle tank (MBT).

Called the 'Barak' (meaning 'Lightning') or 'Merkava IV,' this fifth-generation MBT incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) to make it even deadlier. The new tank has been specifically developed to quickly zero in on targets and hit enemy forces before they can strike.

New and improved

Developed over the past five years jointly by the Israel Ministry of Defense and the IDF, Jerusalem has announced that this tank is crucial to the nation's future. Improvements over earlier variants include the latest technologies, such as sensors, AI, networking, and active protection systems, rather than relying on structural advancements.