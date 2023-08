Israel's Defense Ministry has announced its plans to test its most advanced surveillance aircraft, dubbed the 'Oron,' very soon. Developed through a collaboration between the ministry's research division and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the modified Gulfstream jet test is necessary before it can be made operational by the Israeli Air Force.

"Most advanced" spy plane

The Gulfstream G550 Aerospace airplane has a suite of sensors and C4I systems that the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) says will provide “unprecedented intelligence capabilities across expansive terrain, enabling real-time monitoring of ground movements under diverse weather and visibility conditions.”

The aircraft, reports Breaking Defense, is designed to track multiple targets over “great distances” in various weather conditions, he said. In 2021, when the "Oron" was still under development, it was characterized by the Air Force as a “first-of-its-kind model designated for target-gathering, classification and guiding weapons in all theaters.”