Israel's Iron Dome: Did Hamas manage to outfox it?

Israel's Iron Dome is once again in the limelight as the conflict in the Gaza Strip has escalated into a declaration of war. The Palestinian militant group Hamas led a multifront attack that has left at least 200 people dead and the number could have been higher had the Iron Dome not protected the skies from the barrage of rocket attacks.

Known for its ability to protect the skies, the Iron Dome has been operational since 2011. Built by the Rafael Advanced Defense System, the Iron Dome has received multiple upgrades over the course of a decade working toward improving its accuracy. In 2021, when the Israel-Palestine conflict had broken out, more than 4,500 rockets were fired over the border into Israel. However, officials claimed that 90 percent of these rockets were struck down.