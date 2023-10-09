Israel's Iron Dome: Did Hamas manage to outfox it?Is it possible to penetrate the Iron Dome's air defense? If so, how did Hamas manage it?Ameya Paleja| Oct 09, 2023 12:33 PM ESTCreated: Oct 09, 2023 12:33 PM ESTmilitaryThe Iron Dome system during a demonstrationRafael Advanced Defense Systems Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Israel's Iron Dome is once again in the limelight as the conflict in the Gaza Strip has escalated into a declaration of war. The Palestinian militant group Hamas led a multifront attack that has left at least 200 people dead and the number could have been higher had the Iron Dome not protected the skies from the barrage of rocket attacks. Known for its ability to protect the skies, the Iron Dome has been operational since 2011. Built by the Rafael Advanced Defense System, the Iron Dome has received multiple upgrades over the course of a decade working toward improving its accuracy. In 2021, when the Israel-Palestine conflict had broken out, more than 4,500 rockets were fired over the border into Israel. However, officials claimed that 90 percent of these rockets were struck down. See Also Related US Army Completes Live Fire Test of Its First Iron Dome Defense System Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome tested by Hamas’ massive attack South Korea to Build Its Own 'Iron Dome' Against North Korean Threats How does Iron Dome work? The Iron Dome is designed to protect from any incoming short-range aerial threats such as missiles, rockets, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). It achieves this by intercepting them mid-air while they are within its range of 43 miles (70 km). The system comprises three components. The first is the multi-mission radar that detects the incoming threat and the route it is taking. It then conveys this information to the command and control center which then computes the trajectory of the threat to determine if it will land on a strategically important or inhabited site. If not, the threat is allowed to go through. However, when the risk from the threat is high, the command center orders the launcher to fire the Tamir missile. Equipped with a proximity fuse blast warhead, the missile intercepts the threat mid-air and neutralizes it. Israel has deployed over 10 batteries of the Iron Dome system, each comprising of four launchers. Each of the launchers contains 20 Tamir missiles, which can be reloaded. Did Hamas outfox the Iron Dome? Hamas deploys crudely developed missiles to attack the Israeli territory. Over the years, it has developed its technology to increase the range of the missiles so that it can target cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. However, to succeed in its attempts, it needs to overcome the Iron Dome's defense. During previous attacks, Hamas deployed thousands of missiles over a prolonged period of time, which were mostly struck down. On Saturday, the coordinated Hamas attack sent a barrage of over 5,000 missiles that were fired in a span of 20 minutes. Videos of the Iron Dome taking down missiles have been circulated on social media. However, it is not clear how many of these missiles were not intercepted and if they found their way to strategically important sites. NEW VIDEO : Israel 's Iron Dome intercepting rockets coming from Gaza #Israel #Palestine #Hamas #طوفان_الأقصى #Palestinian #حماس pic.twitter.com/Rh6I9OyUec— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) October 8, 2023The Israeli Defense Department has been upgrading the Iron Dome since its initial deployment in 2011 and, in 2021, strengthened it to handle salvo-attacks consisting of a large number of missiles. At this point, we do not know if the system is ready to handle a salvo attack at this scale. HomeMilitaryAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Kawasaki brings out world's first strong hybrid motorcycleCan bright pulsars reveal presence of elusive dark matter?ESA's Vega successfully puts 12 satellites in orbitToo hot to fly? The effects of heatwaves on air travelHuman conflicts were high around 4,500 years ago in Middle EastNew developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsSize does matter: the world's 10 biggest castles by areaAstrophysicists predict a hidden planet in the Kuiper BeltAI chatbot encouraged 21-year-old to assassinate the QueenAre smart phones destroying our mental health? Job Board