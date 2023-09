Kyodo News reports that the much anticipated Japanese 6th-generation fighter, unofficially called "Godzilla," might be getting its domestic air-to-air missile. Jointly in development by Japan, Italy, and the United Kingdom, it is believed by the designers that a homegrown missile would be best for the first batch of fighters in around 2035.

Keeping options open

According to a source "familiar with the matter," a study conducted by Japan and Britain about the 6th-gen fighter for Japan's Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) found that an air-to-air missile developed in Japan would provide superior performance at a lower cost compared to the European-made air-to-air "Meteor" missile. In the future, however, the source added that Japan may consider equipping its new fighters with missiles used by British and Italian warplanes to improve their capabilities.