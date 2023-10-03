Farewell to JSTARS: End of an era in military intelligence

Farewell to JSTARS: End of an era in military intelligenceThe E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System, JSTARS, completes its final operational mission, marking the end of a 30-year military career.Can Emir| Oct 03, 2023 11:03 AM ESTCreated: Oct 03, 2023 11:03 AM ESTmilitaryNorthrop Grumman E-8C JSTARSNorthrop Grumman Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a historic moment, the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft, known as JSTARS, wrapped up its final operational mission on September 21, 2023, signaling the conclusion of its three-decade-long service as a crucial "eye in the sky" for the US Air Force, according to an official announcement. The aircraft's last mission took off from Ramstein Air Base in Germany, a hub for US military operations across Europe. It ended its distinguished career that spanned conflicts from Operation Desert Storm to the recent war in Ukraine.Colonel Christopher Dunlap, the commander of the 116th Air Control Wing, expressed mixed emotions, saying, "It's bittersweet. I've been flying this mission on this aircraft since spring of 2003. There's been a lot of changes over the years." The aircraft, affectionately regarded by its crew, taxied onto the runway on a cloudy morning, its engines roaring to life for one last mission. See Also Related Northrop Grumman win $705M contract for USAF's SiAW Phase 2 Northrop Grumman wins contract for DARPA's Ancillary VTOL program Northrop Grumman tests new military aircraft jam-resistant GPS JSTARS' role over the yearsJSTARS, a modified Boeing 707, played a vital role in battlefield intelligence. Its long sensor under the jet's belly tracks ground movements and provides crucial information to troops and aircraft below. It excelled at highlighting potential targets and ensuring the safety of friendly forces. Over its service, it supported various operations, from Desert Storm to counterterror missions, transnational drug busts, and surveillance near Ukraine's borders.The retirement of the JSTARS fleet signifies a significant shift in the Air Force's strategy. Plans to phase out these aircraft have been underway for several years. The Air Force initially explored replacing them but eventually embraced a network of satellites, aircraft sensors, and ground radars to collect the same targeting and tracking data, making its command-and-control enterprise more resilient and cost-effective.Two of the original 16 JSTARS aircraft remain at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, with the last one slated to depart for retirement at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, in early November. While its retirement is technically official, Airmen will continue to use the aircraft for flight proficiency training until it is formally retired, according to Air Force spokesperson Capt. Dustin Cole.What the future holdsAs JSTARS bows out, Robins Air Force Base is taking on new missions relevant to future conflicts. The base is set to host a Battle Management Control squadron, an E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communication Node (BACN) squadron, a Spectrum Warfare group, and units focused on the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS). This transformation reflects the Air Force's commitment to adapt to evolving warfare scenarios.The retirement of JSTARS, while met with some opposition from lawmakers, aligns with the Air Force's vision of a more technologically advanced and adaptable intelligence-gathering system. The transition to anti-ballistic missile systems (ABMs), a system of systems approach that incorporates a wide range of platforms for sensor data, including satellites and drones, aims to enhance ISR and command-and-control capabilities in a highly contested environment.The end of JSTARS' service marks the conclusion of an impressive legacy characterized by its unwavering support for troops and commanders worldwide. While it bids farewell to the skies, its contribution to military operations will be remembered and celebrated for years. HomeMilitaryAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Chinese researchers create dancing microrobots using lasersSpotify users may be able to generate AI playlists using promptsGiorgio Rosa, the engineer who built his own islandUsing quantum computing to speed up optimization problemsFridman and Zuckerberg record world's first Metaverse podcastIs fusion energy getting any closer to reality?Bursts of star formation linked to bright early galaxiesBridging the gap between doctors and medical technologyAutomotive designs for driving in winter on a Lego modelStarlink launches V2 mini-satellites with 'space lasers' Job Board