Farewell to JSTARS: End of an era in military intelligence

In a historic moment, the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft, known as JSTARS, wrapped up its final operational mission on September 21, 2023, signaling the conclusion of its three-decade-long service as a crucial "eye in the sky" for the US Air Force, according to an official announcement.

The aircraft's last mission took off from Ramstein Air Base in Germany, a hub for US military operations across Europe. It ended its distinguished career that spanned conflicts from Operation Desert Storm to the recent war in Ukraine.

Colonel Christopher Dunlap, the commander of the 116th Air Control Wing, expressed mixed emotions, saying, "It's bittersweet. I've been flying this mission on this aircraft since spring of 2003. There's been a lot of changes over the years." The aircraft, affectionately regarded by its crew, taxied onto the runway on a cloudy morning, its engines roaring to life for one last mission.