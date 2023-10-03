Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Farewell to JSTARS: End of an era in military intelligence

The E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System, JSTARS, completes its final operational mission, marking the end of a 30-year military career.
| Oct 03, 2023 11:03 AM EST
In a historic moment, the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft, known as JSTARS, wrapped up its final operational mission on September 21, 2023, signaling the conclusion of its three-decade-long service as a crucial "eye in the sky" for the US Air Force, according to an official announcement.

The aircraft's last mission took off from Ramstein Air Base in Germany, a hub for US military operations across Europe. It ended its distinguished career that spanned conflicts from Operation Desert Storm to the recent war in Ukraine.

Colonel Christopher Dunlap, the commander of the 116th Air Control Wing, expressed mixed emotions, saying, "It's bittersweet. I've been flying this mission on this aircraft since spring of 2003. There's been a lot of changes over the years." The aircraft, affectionately regarded by its crew, taxied onto the runway on a cloudy morning, its engines roaring to life for one last mission.

JSTARS' role over the years

JSTARS, a modified Boeing 707, played a vital role in battlefield intelligence. Its long sensor under the jet's belly tracks ground movements and provides crucial information to troops and aircraft below. It excelled at highlighting potential targets and ensuring the safety of friendly forces. Over its service, it supported various operations, from Desert Storm to counterterror missions, transnational drug busts, and surveillance near Ukraine's borders.

The retirement of the JSTARS fleet signifies a significant shift in the Air Force's strategy. Plans to phase out these aircraft have been underway for several years. The Air Force initially explored replacing them but eventually embraced a network of satellites, aircraft sensors, and ground radars to collect the same targeting and tracking data, making its command-and-control enterprise more resilient and cost-effective.

Two of the original 16 JSTARS aircraft remain at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, with the last one slated to depart for retirement at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, in early November. While its retirement is technically official, Airmen will continue to use the aircraft for flight proficiency training until it is formally retired, according to Air Force spokesperson Capt. Dustin Cole.

What the future holds

As JSTARS bows out, Robins Air Force Base is taking on new missions relevant to future conflicts. The base is set to host a Battle Management Control squadron, an E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communication Node (BACN) squadron, a Spectrum Warfare group, and units focused on the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS). This transformation reflects the Air Force's commitment to adapt to evolving warfare scenarios.

The retirement of JSTARS, while met with some opposition from lawmakers, aligns with the Air Force's vision of a more technologically advanced and adaptable intelligence-gathering system. The transition to anti-ballistic missile systems (ABMs), a system of systems approach that incorporates a wide range of platforms for sensor data, including satellites and drones, aims to enhance ISR and command-and-control capabilities in a highly contested environment.

The end of JSTARS' service marks the conclusion of an impressive legacy characterized by its unwavering support for troops and commanders worldwide. While it bids farewell to the skies, its contribution to military operations will be remembered and celebrated for years.

