In a recent demonstration, aerospace titan Lockheed Martin announced the successful flight test of its next-generation Extended-Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (ER GMLRS). This event took place at the iconic White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, a sprawling 3,200 square-mile facility previously known for hosting the world's first atomic bomb detonation.

The test, conducted from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) used by the US Army, saw the ER GMLRS cover a record-breaking approximately 93 miles (150 kilometers). This almost doubles the range of the existing Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS).

A leap in precision firepower

In a press release, Jay Price, vice president of Precision Fires at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, highlighted the implications of the test. "Not only did this test demonstrate nearly double the range, but it also maintained the precision that GMLRS is recognized for. This development moves the ER GMLRS one step closer to deployment, reinforcing our commitment to delivering this vital capability on an accelerated timeline to our Army customer," he said in an official press release.