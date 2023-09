New footage is doing the rounds on social media, showing a new prototype Ukrainian submarine drone. Called the "Marichka" (the Ukrainian version of "Maria," and by extension, meaning "Star of the Sea"), published videos show the drone moving under its own power just below the surface of the water. While little else is publically known about the drone's capabilities, military analysts have speculated that it could be used in kamikaze attacks on surface ships or maritime infrastructure (like bridges).

Death from below

The footage was initially shared by AMMO Ukraine (self-described as "a charitable foundation") on its social media accounts. Since then, the footage has gained much traction, being shared and discussed widely among interested parties. However, the group has been promoting and seeking investment for the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) since around August 2023.