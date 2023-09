Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska is to get its very own micro-nuclear reactor very soon, the United States Air Force (USAF) reports. To this end, the USAF has published a Notice of Intent to Award a contract to Oklo Inc., which will design, construct, own, and operate the reactor under the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) supervision. The notice initiates the acquisition process to potentially award the vendor a 30-year, firm-fixed-price contract after obtaining an NRC license.

If the reactor is successful, it could lead to other Air Force bases using modular miniature reactors as a backup power source. This would reduce their dependence on civilian energy grids and improve the overall resilience of air bases.