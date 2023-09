The debris field from a missing United States Marine Corps (USCMC) Lockheed Martin F-35B "Lightning II" stealth fighter has finally been found, authorities have reported. This brings to a close the whereabouts of the missing fighter that went missing on Sunday (17th September 2023) after flying uncrewed after the pilot was forced to eject shortly after takeoff. The debris was discovered about two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston, but no further details are currently forthcoming.

Missing F-35B found

As widely reported yesterday, the pilot landed safely on the ground and was said to be in stable condition following the incident. The fighter, however, proved a lot harder to locate because its stealth capabilities made searching for it very difficult. The aircraft belonged to the USMC 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, one of its training squadrons.