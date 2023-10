This year's North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) "Dynamic Messenger" (DYNMS) exercise was used to test a series of maritime unmanned systems (MUS), including underwater 5G "mesh" connectivity between surface and underwater assets. Conducted near Tróia, Sado River, and offshore of the Sesimbra Peninsula in Portugal, the exercise has helped test the maturity of this technology for NATO members. The test was a vital proof-of-concept testbed for NATO Alliance operations using unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).

Maritime 5G network

Sixteen NATO member countries attended the exercise, including Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S. Additionally, other countries such as Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea also sent official observers.