U.S. Navy is pondering operating drones from some non-carrier ships

U.S. Navy is pondering operating drones from some non-carrier shipsThe United States Navy has published a Request for Information to gather non-carrier drone launch and recovery ideas.Christopher McFadden| Oct 01, 2023 06:24 AM ESTThe United States Navy has published an official Request for Information (ROI) to gather information on available fixed-wing drone launch and recovery systems for non-carrier ships. While not a request for bids, solicitations, or any other funding commitment, the ROI sheds some light on the future strategic thinking of naval command. "Affordable mass" drones"The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, and the Office of Naval Research (ONR) Code 35 are seeking sources to fulfill a proposed acquisition requirement for common Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ALRE) suitable for Group 3-5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The UAVs are expected to be fixed wing, low-cost, and reusable/attritable, and would operate off of non-carrier vessel (CV) sea-based platforms.," the ROI explains. See Also Related US Pentagon's 'Replicator' will churn out thousands of drones UK-based QinetiQ unveils new disposable 'Jackdaw' combat UAS A brief history of drones: from pilotless balloons to roaming killers Using terms like "attritable" and "low-cost" is interesting as they point to a growing trend in Western military forces moving towards a concept of acceptable asset loss in battle. This is especially the case if they are relatively cheap and available in large numbers. "Affordable mass," as the United States Air Force (USAF) has come to call it. Much like the Pentagon's recent announcement about a so-called "Replicator" program for drones, this move is also widely seen as a way to combat potential combatants like China, who prefer deploying a "mass" of cheap, "dispensable" assets rather than fewer, higher-quality ones. The RFI includes a wide variety of uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) categories, including Group 3, which covers drones weighing between 55 pounds (25 kg) and 1,320 pounds (598 kg) that typically operate at speeds below 250 knots (463 kph) and below 18,000 feet (5,486 meters). An example of this category is the RQ-7 "Shadow." Group 4 comprises drones weighing more than 1,320 pounds (598 kg) and also operates at speeds below 18,000 feet (5,486 meters), such as the MQ-8 "Fire Scout" or MQ-1 "Predator." Group 5 drones weigh more than 1,320 pounds (598 kg) and typically operate higher than 18,000 feet (5,486 meters) and at any speed, which includes the MQ-9 "Reaper" and the larger RQ-4 "Global Hawk." The RFI is specifically interested in information about drones weighing between 1,000 pounds (454 kg) and 10,000 pounds (4,536 kg), which is the upper end of Group 3. This range is also where many existing USAF Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) concepts seem most applicable.The document states that the RFI is looking to investigate ALRE technologies that will enable the Navy to deploy many inexpensive aircraft to support the Air Wing of the Future (AWOTF), enhance the survival of crucial assets, and disseminate Naval air power. The RFI also hints at the navy's ambition for future drones to operate from a wide range of ships.For example, it lists "potentially relevant Air Capable Ships (ACS)," including the navy's expeditionary sea base (ESB), destroyer (DDG), amphibious transport dock/landing platform dock (LPD), or a new ship class "with flight deck sizes approximately 50 - 200 feet long and 40 - 100 feet wide." ALRE designs could be installed permanently or as a portable option on a single ship or multiple ship classes. What's the Navy planning?The Navy's plans for combat aviation in the future seem to include advanced unmanned aircraft on their supercarriers. However, as The Drive points out, this may only begin a larger effort to enable various drone capabilities on multiple ships. This will be made possible with the aircraft's innovative launch and recovery systems. 