U.S. Navy is pondering operating drones from some non-carrier ships

The United States Navy has published an official Request for Information (ROI) to gather information on available fixed-wing drone launch and recovery systems for non-carrier ships. While not a request for bids, solicitations, or any other funding commitment, the ROI sheds some light on the future strategic thinking of naval command.

"Affordable mass" drones

"The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, and the Office of Naval Research (ONR) Code 35 are seeking sources to fulfill a proposed acquisition requirement for common Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ALRE) suitable for Group 3-5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The UAVs are expected to be fixed wing, low-cost, and reusable/attritable, and would operate off of non-carrier vessel (CV) sea-based platforms.," the ROI explains.