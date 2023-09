Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin are reported as competing for the U.S. Navy's next-generation strike fighter program, Aviation Week reports. Two other contractors, General Electric and Pratt & Whitney, are also battling to supply the new aircraft's engines. Dubbed the F/A-XX, the new aircraft will replace the Navy's venerable but now aging fleet of F/A-18 "Super Hornet" airframes.

Next-generation strike fighter

"F/A-XX has recently completed the Concept Refinement Phase and has entered Design Maturation. Navy confirms that Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, GE Aerospace, and Pratt & Whitney are industry participants in the F/A-XX Program," a Navy spokesman told Breaking Defense when pressed for comment.