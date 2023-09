Newly released images are doing the rounds that show just how much specialist gear the United States Army's 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), AKA the "Night Stalkers," require on their MH-60M "Black Hawk" helicopters. As reported by The Drive, the new images show one of their "Black Hawks" festooned with extra sensors and other gear. All these extra modifications to the helicopter are necessary to enable one of the world's best Special Operations forces to operate critical missions safely and effectively.

Right tool, right job

The photographs were captured on the 5th of September (according to Defense Media Activity's DVIDS site) somewhere in the Bering Sea (between Alaska and Russia). The "Night Stalkers" were supported by the USS John P. Murtha, an amphibious warship from the U.S. Navy's San Antonio-class as part of an operation called "Polar Dagger."