New Space Force unit launched to target enemy satellites

The United States Space Force has formed its first unit dedicated to targeting the satellites and ground stations of other nations, a press statement reveals.

On August 11 at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, the US Space Force activated the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron (ISRS).

The US Space Force's new counter unit

The new 75th ISRS unit is part of the Space Force's wider Space Delta 7 unit, which was formed to collect and provide intelligence on the space capabilities of other nations.

According to the Space Force's statement, the new unit will locate and track potential targets and analyze their capabilities. It will also perform "target engagement", a vague term that may refer to the disruption or destruction of enemy satellites.