New Space Force unit launched to target enemy satellites

New Space Force unit launched to target enemy satellitesThe new unit changes 'the way targeting is done across the joint community when it comes to space and electromagnetic warfare.'Chris Young| Aug 17, 2023 03:33 PM ESTThe United States Space Force has formed its first unit dedicated to targeting the satellites and ground stations of other nations, a press statement reveals.On August 11 at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, the US Space Force activated the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron (ISRS).The US Space Force's new counter unitThe new 75th ISRS unit is part of the Space Force's wider Space Delta 7 unit, which was formed to collect and provide intelligence on the space capabilities of other nations.According to the Space Force's statement, the new unit will locate and track potential targets and analyze their capabilities. It will also perform "target engagement", a vague term that may refer to the disruption or destruction of enemy satellites. During the activation ceremony for the 75th ISRS, the unit's patch was also revealed, showing a cartoony Grim Reaper figure with a glint in its eye and a delta shape for its nose, alongside the number 75.The 75th ISRS patch.US Space Force The Space Force statement explains that the delta represents "historic ties to the earliest days of the U.S. Air Force space community" as well as "all variations of space vehicles"."Today is a monumental time in the history of our service," Lt. Col. Travis Anderson, leader of the squadron, said in the statement. "The idea of this unit began four years ago on paper and has probably been in the minds of several U.S. Air Force intelligence officers even longer."Master Sgt. Desiree Cabrera, 75th ISRS operations superintendent, added: "Not only are we standing up the sole targeting squadron in the US Space Force, we are changing the way targeting is done across the joint community when it comes to space and electromagnetic warfare."Military escalation in Earth's orbitThe 75th ISRS will also analyze "counterspace force threats," meaning it will essentially investigate its equivalent in other nations in a bid to counter any attack on US satellites.In 2020, the US Space Force published its 'Spacepower' military doctrine. In that document, it stated that the actions of adversaries had "significantly increased the likelihood of warfare in the space domain."With that doctrine, the US turned its back on a decades-long global effort to maintain space as an un-militarized domain, as outlined by the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. In June, the US Space Force also announced it will launch a constellation of countersurveillance satellites with the codename "Silent Barker". These are designed to track Chinese and Russian space vehicles in order to defend US assets in space.