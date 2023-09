The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) unveiled a new "secret" weapon at its 75th anniversary parade on Saturday (9th of September, 2023). In what appears to be a move to conceal deadly weapons in plain sight, North Korea's "Worker-Peasant Red Guards" (North Korea's paramilitary force) are now equipped with concealed rocket launcher-equipped civilian trucks. Paraded through Pyongyang’s Kim Il-Sung Square, the box trucks and dump trucks appear to be fitted with 12-tube launchers that can be deployed via pop-up or slide-door roofs.

Hidden in plain sight

While difficult to confirm from images and video footage alone, the launchers appear to be loaded with 122mm artillery rockets. The parade also featured tractors pulling rocket launchers and anti-tank guided missiles on trailers. The tractors are a clear indication, reports The Drive, of North Korea's operational tactic of using civilian instruments for war if a conflict arises. The display of heavy weaponry also highlights North Korea's significant firepower and its capability for civil defense.