The United States Air Force (USAF) has awarded Northrop Grumman a $705 million contract for its planned Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW), an air-to-ground weapon. Designed to clear enemy air defense systems at supersonic speeds, such a weapon system would prove very valuable for the USAF in potential future conflicts.

Clear the way

"SiAW is an air-to-ground weapon that will provide strike capability to defeat rapidly relocatable targets as part of an enemy’s anti-access/area denial environment. To adapt to ever-changing threats, the missile design features open architecture interfaces that will allow for rapid subsystem upgrades to field enhanced capabilities to the warfighter," explained Northrop Grumman in a press release.