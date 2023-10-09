Northrop Grumman is making a new 'smart' shell for the Navy

The United States Navy has officially contracted Northrop Grumman to develop a guided naval artillery shell. Designed for use from Naval Mark 110 Naval guns, the new 57mm shell will be matured and tested by Northrop Grumman. This caliber of naval gun is typically mounted on Littoral Combat Ships of the US Navy.

Smart Naval artillery

The 57mm guided high explosive shell will have the unique ability to adjust its flight path while approaching a specific target. It is designed to counter speedy surface threats, drones, and swarming dangers. The guided 57mm ammunition comprises an onboard seeker that identifies moving targets and a fuze that can automatically choose between proximity or point-detonation mode to combat and overcome the intended target effectively.