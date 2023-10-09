Northrop Grumman is making a new 'smart' shell for the Navy

Northrop Grumman is making a new 'smart' shell for the NavyUnder a new contract, Northrop Grumman has been contracted to develop a guided "Smart" 57mm shell for the U.S. Navy.Christopher McFadden| Oct 09, 2023 05:52 AM ESTCreated: Oct 09, 2023 05:52 AM ESTmilitaryThe shell will be able to change direction in flight.Northrop Grumman Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The United States Navy has officially contracted Northrop Grumman to develop a guided naval artillery shell. Designed for use from Naval Mark 110 Naval guns, the new 57mm shell will be matured and tested by Northrop Grumman. This caliber of naval gun is typically mounted on Littoral Combat Ships of the US Navy. Smart Naval artilleryThe 57mm guided high explosive shell will have the unique ability to adjust its flight path while approaching a specific target. It is designed to counter speedy surface threats, drones, and swarming dangers. The guided 57mm ammunition comprises an onboard seeker that identifies moving targets and a fuze that can automatically choose between proximity or point-detonation mode to combat and overcome the intended target effectively. See Also Related Why is the M982 Excalibur round a game changer in Ukraine? Advanced precision-guided munition with twice the range tested by the US The US to supply Ukraine with its most accurate artillery shell Excalibur “Our new 57mm guided ammunition is truly innovative in its ability to identify, track, and guide itself to a target,” said Dave Fine, Vice President of armament systems at Northrop Grumman. “The Navy will gain a greater capability to defend against moving threats and a new level of accuracy to defeat them," he added. The new guided munition, explains Northrop Grumman, will be designed with guidance technology similar to the "Precision Guidance Kit," allowing it to provide continuous trajectory guidance to targets that may pivot frequently. This technology, along with the use of seekers and an aft-maneuver system, allows for greater stand-off range and a cost-effective solution against small, fast-moving threats for the Navy. Guided munitions are nothing new, with some of the most notable examples being the United States Army's highly accurate "Excalibur" shell. Global Positioning System (GPS) guided, this shell is a 6.1 inch (155mm) round that is accurate up to 31 miles (50 km) within a margin of error of around 32.8 feet (10 meters). Developed by BAE Systems, the shell is used by various armed forces around the world, including, most recently, Ukraine. However, this shell is far too large for its intended use on Littoral Combat Ships with their 57mm guns. For this reason, Northrop Grumman must make a smaller caliber naval equivalent that will be just as deadly and accurate. After all, long gone are the days of naval vessels saturating an area (or ship) with massive broadsides of lead. The advent of missiles, especially guided ones, has long since rendered the need for large amounts of guns on ships redundant, but they still play a role in modern naval combat. Guns still important"Guns are not nearly as important to naval ships as they once were—sophisticated missile systems, with their greater range and superior accuracy, have taken the place of the gun as the mainstay of naval armament. Missiles tend to be much more expensive, however, and certain missions remain better performed by guns," explains the US Naval Institute. However, missiles are relatively expensive "per round," which leaves a role for cheaper, more expendable ammunition on ships like "Smart" shells. As explained by Northrop Grumman, the new 57mm shells will most likely be primarily used for defense rather than offensive actions. This will include countering seaborn and aerial drones and other threats like aircraft or small, nimble boats and perhaps even missiles. HomeMilitaryAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Researchers find 10-million-year-old 'redhead' frog fossilsThe future of medicine could lie in organoid researchIs carbon capture the missing piece in the net zero puzzle?ESA's Vega successfully puts 12 satellites in orbitHuman conflicts were high around 4,500 years ago in Middle EastAre we alone? Why Avi Loeb believes UFO research deserves to go mainstreamWhy are Americans so obsessed with UFOs? Alien hunters weigh inA "lost world" from a billion years ago discoveredThe UAE wants to build an underwater bullet train to MumbaiNew Zealand may experience a rise in slow earthquakes: Study Job Board