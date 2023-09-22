Norwegian Air Force land F-35 on highway; a first for them

Norwegian Air Force land F-35 on highway; a first for themNorwegian pilots have successfully landed not one but two F-35A fighters on a highway in Finland for the first time.Christopher McFadden| Sep 22, 2023 04:46 AM ESTCreated: Sep 22, 2023 04:46 AM ESTmilitaryImage of the F-35A landing on a Finnish highway.Forsvaret Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a first for the Norwegian Air Force, Nordic countries, and NATO, a Lockheed Martin F-35A fighter has successfully landed on a highway in an allied country. Announced by the Norwegian Defense Forces yesterday, September 21, 2023 (September 21, 2023) in a press release, this achievement demonstrates the flexibility of the aircraft but also the capability of its operators, like the Norwegian Air Force. That is impressive enough, but according to Forsvaret, a second F-35A managed the same feat on a highway in Tervo, Finland. A real milestone And this is not just for bragging rights. Since aircraft are most vulnerable when grounded, any option available to commanders to disperse assets away from airfields provides a potentially precious tactical ability. Thus, using other infrastructure, like small airfields or even motorways, increases an armed forces' ability to survive during a large-scale war at home or abroad. See Also Related F-35 Fighter Jets Cause Sonic Booms Over Utah Top secret F-35A paint to now be produced in Australia US Marines have lost one their F-35s; now asking for help Not only that, but this is "also a demonstration of the exciting development we have initiated within the military-air cooperation in the Nordic region," explained Major General Rolf Folland, Chief of the Royal Norwegian Air Force.The F-35 fighter jet boasts exceptional features, making it one of the finest combat aircraft ever constructed, explains the Norwegian Air Force. While the F-35 can operate from several different bases and locations, its capabilities are limited by the time it can operate without being restocked with weapons, fuel, and technical ground support. Finland, which recently became a NATO member, is a crucial ally of the Norwegian Air Force.Maj. Gen. Folland explained that straight motorways, like in Finland, will help develop their "dispersal concept" for military assets in the future. According to Folland, the concept aims to increase the enemy's difficulty in attacking our aircraft when they are on the ground. For this concept to be successful, military leaders need to identify all potential scenarios and practice them thoroughly.The pioneering event occurred at approximately 3:00 pm Norwegian time yesterday, with the fighter jets completing a joint training exercise with Finnish F-18s before landing on the unconventional runway. According to the Air Force's press release, this event shows that the Air Forces in the Nordic countries have significantly promoted increased cooperation. General Eirik Kristoffersen, the Norwegian Defence Chief, believes that this achievement demonstrates that the Nordic countries can soon operate as one coordinated force.After landing, the F-35s underwent "hotpit refueling" with the engines running. They then took off for new missions. According to Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, with Finland joining NATO and Sweden's impending membership, the Nordic countries are genuinely responsible for developing and coordinating NATO's deterrence in the northern regions.Coordination is keyThe Defense Minister says it's a significant development that the Nordics are developing military air operation cooperation as their air defense will consist of over 200 combat aircraft in the future.So far this year, the F-35 nations have flown over 650,000 hours, with Norwegian aircraft accounting for over 20,000. Although the U.S. has previously landed F-35Bs on highways, these STOVL versions are designed for short takeoffs and vertical landings on aircraft carriers and roads. HomeMilitaryAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Is deep sea mining worth it?Maybe you can hear sounds in space after allIs fusion energy getting any closer to reality?These adorable Japanese robots are being used for elder careCan you improve on the ISS? Nanoracks hopes Starlab will fit the billThe genius engineering behind 3D-printed rocketsImproved ICEs or all-in on EVs: which is better for the future?Upcoming Northern Lights to be the strongest in 20 yearsNYPD now has a robot police officer for its Manhattan subwayEarth’s crust and mantle grew in sync, study finds Job Board