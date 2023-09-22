Norwegian Air Force land F-35 on highway; a first for them

In a first for the Norwegian Air Force, Nordic countries, and NATO, a Lockheed Martin F-35A fighter has successfully landed on a highway in an allied country. Announced by the Norwegian Defense Forces yesterday, September 21, 2023 (September 21, 2023) in a press release, this achievement demonstrates the flexibility of the aircraft but also the capability of its operators, like the Norwegian Air Force. That is impressive enough, but according to Forsvaret, a second F-35A managed the same feat on a highway in Tervo, Finland.

A real milestone

And this is not just for bragging rights. Since aircraft are most vulnerable when grounded, any option available to commanders to disperse assets away from airfields provides a potentially precious tactical ability. Thus, using other infrastructure, like small airfields or even motorways, increases an armed forces' ability to survive during a large-scale war at home or abroad.