The USAF reports that the United States Air Force's (USAF) "Osprey" Mark III unmanned aerial system (UAS) has completed its first fully autonomous test flight. Conducted on July 20, 2023, the test formed part of the USAF's larger Autonomy, Data, and AI Experimentation (ADAx) Proving Ground effort for the program, specifically the USAF's Autonomy Prime Environment for Experimentation or APEX, a subset of ADAx. The trial was conducted to evaluate and operationalize artificial intelligence and autonomy concepts to support warfighters on the evolving battlefield.

Connecting the dots

"AFWERX sponsored the testing. Air Force Research Lab’s Armament Directorate prepared the aircraft. The 416th Flight Test Squadron’s operators launched and recovered the MKIII, and 413th Flight Test Squadron personnel executed the testing. The 96th Operations Support Squadron also had a role and was instrumental in paving the way for APEX testing occurring simultaneously with manned airfield operations, according to Livermore," explained the USAF.