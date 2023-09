In an interesting investigation by ARS Technica, it appears that the Pentagon may have, or is about to, conduct a secret hypersonic missile test near Cape Canaveral, Florida. Little is known about the event, but airspace and maritime navigation warnings were released around the time to warn pilots and mariners near Cape Canaveral. This has led many analysts to speculate that this may have been an important test of such systems before them being officially fielded by United States ground forces.

Hypersonic missile test?

The parameters of the published launch hazard zones indicate the scheduled launch window and trajectory of the missile. Experts who monitor launch activity state that the flight path aligns closely with the expected trajectory for a hypersonic missile test originally planned to launch from Cape Canaveral earlier this year.