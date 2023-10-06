Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Putin announces final success of Skyfall nuclear missile

The missile, first revealed in 2018, is said to have an unlimited range and can carry a nuclear warhead.
Rizwan Choudhury
| Oct 06, 2023 07:24 AM EST
Created: Oct 06, 2023 07:24 AM EST
military
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Stock missile photo composite image.
Source: 1, 2 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that his country has conducted a "final successful test" of a nuclear-powered cruise missile, dubbed Burevestnik by Russia and Skyfall by NATO. The missile, first revealed in 2018, is said to have an unlimited range and can carry a nuclear warhead.

Prediction reports

As per a BBC report, the president's statement came after his spokesman dismissed a New York Times report claiming Russia was preparing to test the missile soon. The report cited satellite images that showed new facilities and activity at a remote Arctic island where Soviet nuclear tests were carried out in the past.

Related

The New York Times also quoted an expert analysis from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies that said the satellite imagery was consistent with preparations for a missile test and improvements at the site, known as Pankovo. The site is believed to be one of at least two locations where Russia has tested the Burevestnik missile before. However, according to the Nuclear Threat Initiative, an arms control advocacy group, all 13 known missile tests between 2017 and 2019 were failures.

The Russian defense ministry has not confirmed or denied Putin's claim, and there is no independent verification of the test. The president announced at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think tank broadcast live on state television on Thursday.

New intercontinental ballistic missile

Putin also said that Russia was close to deploying its newest intercontinental ballistic missile, the RS-28 Sarmat, which he said could overcome any missile defense system. He added that he saw no need to change Russia's nuclear doctrine, which outlines the conditions for using atomic weapons, in light of the current events, such as the war in Ukraine.

He also hinted that Russia could withdraw its ratification of the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which bans all nuclear explosions for any purpose. He argued that Russia had the right to do the same since the US had signed but not ratified the treaty.

The Burevestnik missile is one of several novel weapons that Putin has unveiled in recent years, claiming it would give Russia an edge over its adversaries. However, some of these weapons have raised safety and environmental concerns, especially after a failed test of the Burevestnik missile in 2019 near the village of Nyonoksa in Russia's Arkhangelsk region. The accident killed five nuclear engineers and caused a brief spike in radiation levels.

Another report by the New York Times revealed that American officials believe that Mr. Putin has a plan to undermine US and European support for Ukraine by using his spy agencies to spread propaganda in favor of pro-Russian political parties and to fuel conspiracy theories with new technologies.

The report said the Russian disinformation campaign aims to sway public opinion against Ukraine's aid and cut off international military assistance to Kyiv, which is fighting against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The report also said that Russia has been annoyed by the strong solidarity of the US and Europe in providing military and economic support for Ukraine, despite Russia's annexation of Crimea and its interference in the 2014 Ukrainian revolution.

Moreover, the report said that Moscow will likely try to promote pro-Russian candidates in European elections, hoping to exploit the recent political trends. For example, a pro-Russian party won the parliamentary elections in Slovakia on Sunday. The report said Russia could also target the European parliamentary vote next year, affecting the EU's stance on Ukraine. The report added that Russia has a history of using its intelligence services to meddle in democratic politics worldwide, such as in the 2016 US presidential election and the 2018 Brexit referendum.

