Putin announces final success of Skyfall nuclear missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that his country has conducted a "final successful test" of a nuclear-powered cruise missile, dubbed Burevestnik by Russia and Skyfall by NATO. The missile, first revealed in 2018, is said to have an unlimited range and can carry a nuclear warhead.

As per a BBC report, the president's statement came after his spokesman dismissed a New York Times report claiming Russia was preparing to test the missile soon. The report cited satellite images that showed new facilities and activity at a remote Arctic island where Soviet nuclear tests were carried out in the past.