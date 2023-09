UK-based company QinetiQ has unveiled its new "disposable" unmanned aerial system (UAS) concept called "Jackdaw." Reportedly designed for "swarming and collaborative autonomous operations including crewed-uncrewed teaming," the new drone will, QinetiQ explains, "fulfill multiple missions including surveillance, electronic warfare, airborne decoy, and threat representation."

Built for mass

"Jackdaw" will allow the UK military to minimize "operational risks" and boost combat power by quickly deploying numerous UAS in situations that currently rely on a limited number of costly manned aerial platforms. "By teaming large numbers of 'Jackdaw' with other UAS and crewed platforms, mission effectiveness will be enhanced, the threat to human lives mitigated, and the cost of conducting operations significantly reduced," explains QinetiQ.