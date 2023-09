Images from satellite surveillance over Russian airbases show Russian ground forces covering aircraft with rubber tires. The motive behind the strategy is a little unclear, but, as CNN reports, military experts believe it may be an attempt to protect them from drone attacks.

One very clear image by Maxar Technologies of Engels Airbase (deep inside Russia), for example, shows two Tu-95 strategic bombers blanketed with tires over their main fuselage and wings.

Makeshift aircraft defense

First reported by The War Zone last month (August 2023), some theories suggest the move could offer cheap and cheerful armor protection. The tires may also provide some form of limited camouflage to drones, especially at nighttime. The strategy could be a makeshift attempt to protect valuable aircraft from missile strikes by confusing their targeting systems. Whatever the case, the strategy probably has a very limited effect, according to Francisco Serra-Martins of drone manufacturer One Way Aerospace, whose drones have been used by Ukrainian forces.