Shield AI has successfully completed a "teaming demonstration" of three Northrop Grumman V-BAT Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). A defense technology company building what has been termed the "world’s best AI pilot" is a crucial step to see such a function operational by 2024.

This test was also the final milestone of a USAF AFWERX autonomy effort under its "Strategic Funding Increase" (STRATFI) program and collaboration with the AFRL Sensors Directorate.

More the merrier

Using ShieldAI's revolutionary "Hivemind AI pilot," the company could deploy three V-BATs to monitor and surveil simulated wildfires. With this test, through collaboration with the United States Air Force's (USAF) AFWERX, Shield AI is now on track to deploy V-BAT teaming capabilities in environments where GPS and communications may be limited within the following year.