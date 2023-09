The US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and Space Force have launched its newest space observation satellites. As part of the highly secretive mission 'Silent Barker', the new satellites will be used to "keep an eye" on other nations' satellites. Launched yesterday (September 10, 2023), the satellites were ferried to space aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from the Space Force's base at Cape Canaveral, Florida, a press release said.

Eyes in the sky

Once the satellites are fully up and running, they will, by all accounts, identify and "watch" for potentially nefarious activities. They will operate in geosynchronous orbit (GEO) around 22,000 miles (35.406 km) above the surface of the Earth.