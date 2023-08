The United States' National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has made public its intentions to launch a new suite of spy satellites next Tuesday (September 5, 2023). Set to launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida, the announcement is unprecedented for this typically highly secret organization. So why have they made it public? In short, it acts as a deterrent.

Not-so-secret mission

“A huge element of deterrence is the ability for the adversary to know what we can and cannot see, so we actually want our competitors to know that we have eyes in GEO and we can see what's happening in GEO,” Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, who leads Space Systems Command explained.