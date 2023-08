The United States Space Force has officially put its "Victus Nox" suppliers on "hot standby" for an anticipated short-notice space launch within the coming months, reports Defense News.

Meaning "conquer the light" "Victus Nox" is an initiative designed to create space assets and deliver them into orbit in rapid time. With the alert, current suppliers are to prepare for such a space mission ready for an as-yet undisclosed 24-hour launch window.

Conquer the night

Space Force's current suppliers, Millennium Space Systems, a subsidiary of Boeing, and Firefly Aerospace, the mission's launch provider, have been preparing for this endeavor since September of 2022. Firefly is operating under a $17.6 million contract, while Millennium Space Systems has chosen not to disclose the value of its award.