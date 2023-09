The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), specifically a Naval Research Laboratory-funded project, has unveiled interesting plans for a new morphing hypersonic engine, reports the University of Central Florida (UCF). If workable, the new engine, according to the NRL, could lead to ultra-fast commercial and space travel. The research project, led by a UCF researcher, could theoretically allow air travel at Mach 6 to 17 speeds. That would be fast enough to travel coast-to-coast across the continental United States in less than 30 minutes.

Mighty morphin' hypersonic engine

Although the concept of hypersonic flight technology has existed since the 1960s, countries such as the U.S., Russia, and China are in a race to improve their systems for more efficient and sustained flight. To this end, the UCF has received a $450,000 NRL grant to develop a hypersonic engine that can optimize performance by changing its configuration mid-flight.