United Kingdom armed forces will receive its first laser weapon in October this year (2023) thanks to a collaboration with Raytheon UK, the company has announced in a press release. A subsidiary of RTX's Raytheon UK, the high-energy laser weapon system will be integrated into the UK's "Wolfhound" armored vehicle. The UK Ministry of Defence's (MoD) "Land Demonstrator Program" has developed a 15-kilowatt laser to prevent aerial threats from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

First for UK

The "Wolfhound" is a "Mastiff" truck with six wheels designed to offer greater protection for troops operating in high-risk environments. This heavy-duty vehicle is part of the "Tactical Support Vehicles" (TSV) group, which also includes the "Husky" and the "Coyote." The TSV fleet accompanies front-line patrols and transports supplies such as water and ammunition. The "Wolfhound" can be used for various tasks, including moving large quantities of supplies to build forward bases and serving as a gun tractor and gun limber for the Royal Artillery's 105 light gun. It has a 7.62 general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) self-defense weapon and standard radio and electronic equipment.