A new escalation in the Ukraine war seems imminent, as Kyiv launched a naval drone attack on a Russian tanker in the Black Sea. The attack damaged the engine room of the tanker, which was carrying oil and fuel for Russia’s military operations in Syria. The crew escaped unharmed, but the attack heightened the already strained relations between the two countries that have worsened since 2021.

The Black Sea region

The Black Sea region is of strategic importance for both Ukraine and Russia, as it links them to key markets and resources in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. It also houses the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, triggering an ongoing conflict that has killed over 14,000 people.