"Necessity is the mother of all inventions," as the saying goes, and this saying has never been more accurate than when applied to wargear. The latest exemplar of this is a new "invisibility cloak" developed by a Ukrainian material scientist to help protect Ukrainians from Russian drones. As reported by inews, the new cloak, called "Phantom Skin," was developed by a resident of Bucha in response to, as inews reports, a reported massacre by Russian forces in the town.

Hidden in plain sight

The inventor has wished to remain anonymous, but his new cloak is allegedly already on the Ukrainian frontlines, helping to mask the heat signatures of troops and equipment. The "cloak" is made of black plasticized material, with its outer texture likened to a camping tarp. The cloak can prevent the emission of heat signals by humans or military equipment, making them invisible to infrared or thermal sensors.