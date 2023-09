The United States Marine Corps has officially asked for public help finding one of its lost F-35B "Lightning II" stealth fighters, The Drive reports. The aircraft took off from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as scheduled, but during its flight, the pilot was forced to eject at around 2 p.m. yesterday (17th September 2023), leaving the aircraft unpiloted. Set on autopilot and apparently airworthy, the F-35B is thought to have flown unguided until its fuel reserves likely expired and crashed.

Zombie F-35B

After ejecting safely, the pilot landed in a Charleston neighborhood and is reportedly in stable condition. However, the whereabouts of the aircraft are unknown. The F-35B was part of a two-ship flight, with the other plane landing safely at MCAS Beaufort. The reason for the pilot's ejection from the aircraft and the state of the F-35B at the time are also unknown.